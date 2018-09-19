Chinese Premier Li Keqiang railed against "unilateralism" on Wednesday in a veiled allusion to the trade fight with the United States, and threw his weight behind further opening of the world's second largest economy.

Speaking at the summer session of the World Economic Forum in the eastern city of Tianjin, Li said problems must be worked out through consultations, a day after China and the US swapped tit-for-tat tariffs.

"It is essential that we uphold the basic principles of multilateralism and free trade," Li said in his speech at the "summer Davos".

"For any existing problems they need to be worked out through consultation," Li said, adding that "unilateralism" does not offer solutions.

Trade war deepens

The trade war between the world's two biggest economies deepened on Monday when Donald Trump announced he would push ahead with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

After Beijing decided to retaliate with duties on $60 billion in American products, Trump accused China of seeking to influence midterm congressional elections by taking aim at his political base.

The tariffs follow a recent invitation from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart but Beijing warned Tuesday that the latest developments had led to "uncertainty".