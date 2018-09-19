Prominent observers of the global political economy rightly claimed that the international system has entered into a period of flux with the global economic crisis in 2008.

The aftershocks of the crisis weakened the institutional foundations of the multilateral global order and participative governance platforms, precipitating a trend towards unilateralism on the part of both established and emerging actors. While debates regarding the transition to multi-polarity, trade and currency wars intensified in the wake of successive political and economic salvos of the US administration, retaliatory actions of China, and the Brexit process; the future of the global system is staring into an abyss.

Such periods of systemic shifts typically witness harsh competition between competing visions for globalisation by established and emerging global powers.

Currently, we have American exceptionalism as expressed by the Trump administration versus Chinese pragmatism embedded in projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and unfettered international trade.

The US administration's recent push towards neo-protectionism and withdrawal from liberal principles, as well multilateral governance platforms, signifies a desire for the pursuit of pure power politics in a chaotic and poorly-managed international system. This, in turn, represents a radical departure from the liberal vision of globalisation constructed on the notion of hegemonic stability and ‘Pax Americana’.

While the US withdraws from several United Nations bodies such as UNESCO, Human Rights Council, Population Fund; cuts its support for the Palestinian peace process; contemplates withdrawal from the World Trade Organization; and criticises the ineffectiveness of NATO, it is crystal clear that the form of globalisation envisioned by Washington DC is going through a qualitative shift.

In the near future, American exceptionalism is likely to express itself through selective integration via a network of intensive bilateral engagements with countries categorically accepting the neo-protectionist, aggressive, discriminatory and destabilising nature of US policies.

Rather than dealing with the sophisticated politics of maintaining rule-based international regimes, the US seems to prefer moving forward through issue-based, ad hoc, conjunctural and flexible alliance-networks with several groups of countrie. In this endeavor, the overarching long-term strategic priority is containing and delaying the economic, military and political rise of China through bilateral and regional alliances.

Against this exclusionary and destabilising vision of globalisation, China proposes a rivaling path for globalisation based on non-interference in domestic affairs, uninterrupted trade flows, inflows of direct investment and infrastructure collaboration.

The pragmatic global vision shaped by President Xi Jinping reflects the long-term strategic interests of Beijing as it tries to close the economic and technological gap with the US, but at the same strives to offer more balanced ‘win-win’ deals to its partners.

As the manufacturing hub of the global economy, China has a vested interest in promoting unfettered trade in manufactured goods, as well as trade-related infrastructure development. In this context, the massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) constitutes the backbone of China's global integration strategy on the basis of integrated energy, logistics, transport and communication linkages across the Eurasian axis reaching to the Middle East and Africa.