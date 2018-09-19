Investing in Turkey just got a whole lot cheaper.

The country's Official Gazette announced on Wednesday that there would be a reduction in capital limits for citizenship for investment in Turkey.

The rules were first introduced in January 13, 2017 with the aim of incentivising business investment in Turkey.

For investments in physical assets such as land, machinery, buildings and fixed installations the amount is reduced to $500,000 from $2 million.

Whereas previously real estate investors needed to buy a property for a minimum of $1 million, now a minimum $250,000 would be sufficient.

The Official Gazette also announced that bank deposit requirements would be lowered.

Perviously $3 million was necessary to be deposited in Turkish banks, that number has now been lowered to $500,000.

Additionally, foreign investors creating a minimum of 50 jobs - down from the previous requirement of 100 jobs - are also now eligible for citizenship.

Boost for Turkish Real Estate

The news comes on the back of a weakened Lira, which in recent months has lost some value against the US dollar as political tensions between the US and Turkey increased.

Turkey's real estate sector, which has seen a softening in demand will welcome the news of lowering investment thresholds.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, home sales in Turkey in 2017 amounted to 1,409,314. In 2018 property sales, to date, amounted to 875,064 compared to last year's 890,430 over the same 7 month period.