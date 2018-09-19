POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Refugees and migrants in Spain find their 'soul' in football
Alma de Africa or Soul of Africa is not an ordinary team. It is made almost entirely of migrants and refugees and is based in the Spanish city of Jerez.
Soul of Africa was founded in 2015 and is made up almost entirely of refugees and migrants trying to make a life in Spain.
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 19, 2018

A football team called the Soul of Africa and made up mostly of refugees and migrants has given its players new hope.

Founded in Jerez, a small city in Spain's Andalucia region, the club helps players find jobs and housing.

The majority of the players come from Africa with some coming from Latin America.

The Soul of Africa have played four seasons, and they are so successful they've already been promoted to a higher league twice. 

RECOMMENDED

More than 33,000 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea so far this year. 

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Spain.

SOURCE:TRT World
