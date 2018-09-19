One of the most important dates for Shia Muslims is the 10th of the Muslim month of Muharram, which falls on September 20 this year. It marks the culmination of the 10-day mourning period for the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad in the bloody Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hussain, his relatives' and followers' tragic end in the fight against the Ummayad leader Yazid and his armies over the Muslim Caliphate laid the foundation for the faith practised by the Muslim Shia community.

What does Muharram mean for Muslims?

Muharram is the first month of the traditional Islamic calendar.

It is also seen as the "month of remembrance" of those lost in the Battle of Karbala. There are solemn and commemorative events rather than joyful celebrations held in most Muslim countries throughout the period, in some cases extending to 40 days.

But the first 10 days are considered the most important.

What happens on Ashura?

Shia Muslims across the world mark the days leading up to Ashura each year starting from Muharram 1.

While Sunni Muslims also acknowledge the events of Karbala, many do not observe the month of remembrance or Muharram 9th or 10th with the same intensity.

On the days of Ashura, Shias across the world express their mourning in various ways.

They gather at mosques and shrines, or in processions for ceremonial mourning that involves the ritualistic "matam" or beating of their chests, slapping their faces and self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the violent deaths of Hussein and his family.

People who participate in the processions or convoys in the streets carry colourful flags and sing hymns dedicated to Hussein.