When former US president Barack Obama was in power, he separately lifted the economic sanctions against both Cuba and Iran. His aim was to open a fresh page with both the countries since harsh measures against them had failed to bring desired outcomes.

But as Donald Trump succeeded Obama in 2016, he adhered to the same old tool the Obama administration had discarded in its second term.

Trump first renewed some of the sanctions against Cuba and then enforced the US's withdrawal from the much celebrated Iran nuclear deal, reimposing full sanctions against Tehran.

Are US sanctions effective enough to foment regime changes?

With Trump's aggressive stance against Iran and Cuba, this long-standing question became as relevant as ever.

In 2014, Manuel Oechslin, a Dutch professor on international economics, published a comprehensive study on the effects of economic sanctions. In his study “Targeting autocrats: Economic sanctions and regime change,” Oechslin argued that in most cases sanctions have failed to achieve stated goals.

“It appears that many of these sanctions episodes ended prematurely, i.e., the sanctions were lifted after a couple of years even though the intended goal had not been achieved,” wrote Oechslin.

Oechslin's conclusion heavily relies on data collected and examined by Gary Hufbauer, one of the leading experts on US sanctions.

A former senior US treasury official, Hufbauer examines 57 cases of US sanctions from 1914 to 2000 in a book titled "Economic Sanctions Reconsidered," which is regarded as one of the most influential takes on the subject

Out of 57 cases, he found only 12 cases, or 21 percent, being “partly successful,” while in 37 cases, which corresponded to 65 percent, sanctions could not even partly accomplish its defined objectives.

Hufbauer continued his research on the subject, taking up new cases from 2000 to 2010. The findings were strikingly similar to that of the pre-2000 period.

“We analysed data actually before Trump came in the office," Hufbauer told TRT World. "We could not see a big difference on the success rate or the characteristics of success between post-2000 and before 2000. It’s far less than half of the time, [that] sanctions succeed to achieve their foreign policy goals.”

Other experts on the subject arrived at similar results. In a 1998 article, Robert Pape, a prominent political scientist in the US, worked with a sample survey that was bigger in scope than Hufbauer's. He examined 115 cases and found out the US had achieved some degree of success in just five cases.

Contrary to the findings of various academicians and political scientists, the US continued to wield the tool of sanctions against Cuba, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

“Often times the purpose of sanctions is to reassure constituencies in the sender country [which impose sanctions on the target countries where people can think that] their government is doing something about that behaviour of the target country,” Hufbauer said.

“In other words, sanctions are intended for domestic consumption in the sender country. More than half of the time, sanctions are imposed really [to please] domestic interests.”

A vicious circle

Obama’s rapprochement policy toward both Cuba and Iran was apparently a tacit nod to suggest sanctions were no longer a relevant method against its rivals.

The sentiment was repeated by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015. After a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Tsipras described US sanctions against Moscow as a "vicious circle," which was responsible for creating a "Cold War" like situation.

While Greece is an EU member, with its Orthodox Christian-dominated population, the country's diplomatic ties with Russia, the powerhouse of Orthodox Christianity, go back several centuries.