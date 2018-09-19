President Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his defence of his US Supreme Court pick, saying it is hard to imagine Brett Kavanaugh committed a sexual assault and that it would be unfortunate if the nominee's accuser does not testify before the Senate.

Trump made his remarks a day after lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California, said she would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee only if the FBI first investigates her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when both were high school students in Maryland.

The FBI has said it is not investigating the matter. Ford's demand cast doubt on whether a hearing planned by the committee for Monday to hear testimony from Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegation, and Ford will occur.

'Unblemished record'

The allegation has placed the nomination of Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge, in peril. The Senate must confirm nominees to lifetime posts of the top US court.

"Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting, and we'll have to make a decision. But I can only say this: he's such an outstanding man – very hard for me to imagine that anything happened," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The Republican president said he wanted the Senate confirmation process to play out.

"If she shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn't show up, that would be unfortunate," Trump added.

"I think he's an extraordinary man. I think he's a man of great intellect, as I've been telling you, and he had this unblemished record. This is a very tough thing for him and his family. And we want to get it over with," Trump said.

Death threats