Erdogan says Turkey-US relations will strengthen with trade
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking to businessmen from the United States saying that Turkey will take every step to protect businesses from trade measures taken against US tariffs.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses businesspeople from the US at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, September 19, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki, Abed Ahmed
September 19, 2018

Relations between Washington and Ankara will strengthen with investment and trade Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during a meeting with businessmen from the United States.

Erdogan met with representatives from US companies at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

He said Turkey will not compromise on free market principles and will continue to take every step so that businesses will not be harmed by trade measures taken against US tariffs.

Relations between the two countries took a nosedive amid an ongoing dispute over Turkey’s holding of an American pastor for two years on charges of military espionage and spying for terror groups.

It prompted US President Donald Trump to double aluminium and steel tariffs for Ankara. 

The move had a negative effect on Turkey's lira, which has seen a sharp decline in recent months.

In response to Trump's tariff increase, Erdogan called for a boycott of US electrical goods while Ankara sharply hiked tariffs on some US goods.

Erdogan has linked the slide in the lira's value to what he calls "a heinous economic attack" launched by the Trump administration.

Erdogan said Turkey was weathering the attacks thanks to measures deployed by state institutions and the economic administration.

