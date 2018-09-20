WORLD
2 MIN READ
US removes PYD/YPG from annual terrorism report
The previous edition of the annual State Department report noted that Turkey views the Syria-based PYD/YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which the US, Turkey and EU list as a terrorist organisation.
US removes PYD/YPG from annual terrorism report
A US general (C) with YPG militants near the northeastern Syrian town of Derik on April 25, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By John Jirik
September 20, 2018

The US State Department omitted the PYD/YPG terrorist group from its 2017 Country Reports on Terrorism, which was released on Wednesday.

The previous edition of the report noted that Turkey views the Syria-based PYD/YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which the US, Turkey and the EU list as a terrorist organisation.

The report also said that Turkey refers to Fetullah Gulen as the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), but the state department described him as an “Islamic cleric."

RECOMMENDED

"Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts were impacted in the aftermath of the July 2016 coup attempt due to the government’s investigation of FETO," it said.

The report said Turkey was continuing its intensive efforts to defeat terrorist organisations both inside and outside its borders, including the PKK and Daesh terror groups.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland