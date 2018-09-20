Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in visited the spiritual birthplace of the Korean nation on Thursday for a show of unity after their North-South summit gave new momentum to Pyongyang's negotiations over its nuclear programme with the United States.

The leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday agreed to shutter the Tongchang-ri missile-testing site in the presence of international observers, a move the US welcomed by saying it was ready for immediate talks aimed at denuclearising the North.

Pyongyang also said it could dismantle its best-known nuclear facility at Yongbyon, if the US takes "corresponding measures," as Kim and the South Korean president held their third summit this year.

It is an important caveat, but the declaration appeared to break the logjam in nuclear discussions with Washington.

Sacred peak

On Thursday, Moon and Kim, accompanied by their wives, visited Mount Paektu on the Chinese border, Seoul said.

The 2,744-metre peak is considered sacred to all Koreans as the birthplace of Dangun, the legendary founder of the first Korean kingdom.

According to Pyongyang's narrative, it is also where Kim's father Kim Jong-il was born, at a secret camp where his own father Kim Il-sung, the North's founder, was fighting Korea's Japanese colonial occupiers.

But overseas historians say Kim Jong-il was born in the Soviet Union, where his father was in exile.

South Korean tourists flock to see the mountain via China but only a handful of Southerners have been granted access from the North Korean side, mostly for research purposes.

US praises commitments of Koreas

The summit between the leaders was welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who tweeted that Kim had "agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations," adding: "Very exciting!"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also praised the "important commitments," saying he spoke with his DPRK counterpart and invited him to meet next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Washington was ready to "engage immediately in negotiations" to achieve the North's denuclearisation of the DPRK by January 2021, he added –– the end of Trump's first term.