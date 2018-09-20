The government of India passed an executive order that will send Muslim men to prison for three years for ending their marriage by uttering “talaaq” (divorce) three times. The practice is prevalent among India’s Muslim community, the majority of whom follow the Hanafi Islamic school of law.

The practice of ‘triple talaaq’ or ‘instant divorce’ allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by saying ‘talaaq’ three times.

The executive order comes after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 was not passed by the upper house of the Indian parliament due to opposition to the bill. The bill came after the Supreme Court ruled the practice of triple talaaq as 'unconsitutional'.

The new order is in place for the next six months in the hopes that the Indian parliament will make it law.

According to the new order, if the wife or her blood relative files a case against the woman’s husband for pronouncing the triple talaaq, the husband will now face prosecution; his bail would be dependent on the wife’s testimony and decision. But this raises the concern of false charges against men.

Is this really about justice for Muslim women?

Women’s groups in India have been campaigning for the rights of Muslim women since decades, and welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict of invalidating triple talaaq. However, there are mixed responses to the new order that essentially criminalises Muslim men.

One of the organisations at the forefront on this movement for the justice of women who are abandoned due to triple talaaq is the Mumbai-based BMMA or Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (Indian Muslim Women's Movement).

One of their studies found that more than 90 percent of 4,710 women interviewed wanted a ban on unilateral divorce. However, that study was questioned because of the sample size and a singular instance of a man divorcing his wife over SMS.

The executive order comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s professed desire to deliver justice to Muslim women. But this hasn’t impressed everyone: the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has previously opposed the move to ban triple talaaq, and thereby, the Supreme Court verdict.