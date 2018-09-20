Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday charged former Prime Minister Najib Razak with abuse of power and money laundering over hundreds of millions of dollars of funds received in his personal bank account.

They charged Najib with four counts of abuse of power regarding an amount of $556.23 million in state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (or 1MDB).

Prosecutors also charged him with 21 counts of money laundering.

Najib pleaded not guilty to all 25 charges.

Political vengeance?

The former prime minister has called the case political vengeance.

Najib was earlier charged with multiple counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering over the scandal at the 1MDB fund, just months after his shocking electoral defeat.