A landslide set off by heavy rains buried homes under part of a mountainside in the central Philippines on Thursday, and several people are feared buried, including two who sent text messages seeking help.

Officials said 15 people were killed and several injured.

The collapse buried about 30 small houses in two villages after daybreak in Naga city in Cebu province.

Roderick Gonzales, the police chief of Naga city, told The Associated Press by telephone that rescuers were at the scene and more were coming.

It's not known how many people lived in the houses or how many were able to escape.

"We're running out of time. The ground in the area is still vibrating. We're striking a balance between intensifying our rescue efforts and ensuring the safety of our rescuers," Naga City Councilor Carmelino Cruz Jr said.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said that at least 64 people were still missing.

Victims sent text messages

"We're really rushing to save people, time is of the essence, because some victims still managed to send text messages after the landslide," Gonzales said.

He said three of the dead were elderly women and a child.

Resident Vhann Quisido had a lucky escape when a tide of earth and rocks came to a halt behind his house.