The US-China trade war has escalated dangerously, after the United States applied 10 percent duties on Chinese imports worth $200 billion, which went into effect on September 24.

Trump seems keen on gradually implementing the tariffs, with the next round of tariffs reaching 25 percent scheduled for January 1 next year.

The effects area already felt however, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook forecast cited the trade wars as the "greatest near-term threat" to emerging markets.

The report warned that while the newest tariffs represent just a small share of global trade for now, if the measures escalate they could knock down 0.5% off global growth by 2020.

"The risk that current trade tensions escalate further—with adverse effects on confidence, asset prices, and investment—is the greatest near-term threat to global growth," the IMF's economic counsellor Maury Obstfeld said.

In view of the upcoming midterm elections, political experts argue that Trump is aware of the negative impact tariffs can have on his low-income voter base with their reliance on competitively-priced Chinese imported products.

Though the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tauntingly declared that China is “out of bullets,” experts on the ground paint a different picture.

Keith Wade, Chief Economist at Schroders, asserts that China will hold to its trade policies which have been instrumental to its ideological ‘economic miracle’ and to future economic growth.

Hassan Imran, an independent analyst speaking to TRT World notes that unlike the US, Beijing is unconstrained by the electoral cycle. He predicts that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to remain in office for decades, particularly after constitutional presidential term limits were abolished earlier in March 2018, while Trump, his counterpart, will have to face another election.

On the other hand, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, boldly asserted that the Trump administration would not be able to make any significant dent in the Chinese economy.

In the worse-case scenario, he said, the US can apply tariffs on all Chinese goods coming into the US. This, according to him, would only affect 0.7 percentage points of China's GDP growth; and that Beijing has sufficient tools to "cushion" the shock.

As the White House comes to terms with China's entrenched position, more extreme measures may be adopted for the sake of supporters who'd like to see Trump come out of this stalemate looking good.

Conscious of the upcoming US midterm elections, President Trump tweeted a warning to Beijing.

Withold Bahrke, senior strategist at Nordea Investments calls it a war over "future economic supremacy.”

Jack Ma, Chinese billionaire and the owner of Alibaba, predicts that this is only the beginning of the standoff which could last 20 years. “If you want a short-term solution” he says, “there is no solution”. Neither side seems likely to step-down anytime soon.

So are we experiencing ‘Economic Warfare’?