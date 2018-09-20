The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday lifted a ban on Russia's anti-doping agency, paving the way for Russian athletes to return to competition but also sparking claims of "treachery" and "dark shadows" cast over the fight against drugs in sport.

"Today, the great majority of WADA's Executive Committee decided to reinstate RUSADA as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code subject to strict conditions," WADA president Craig Reedie said.

Reedie said the decision "provides a clear timeline by which WADA must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples." He said if the commitment was not met, WADA would reinstate the ban on the Russian anti-doping agency which was placed in 2015.

The decision was taken at a meeting of WADA's Executive Committee in Victoria, capital of the Indian Ocean island of Seychelles.

Russian approval

The Russian government applauded the decision to lift RUSADA's three-year suspension, saying it was the result of "enormous work" by Russian authorities to improve their procedures.

"We welcome WADA's decision," Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

"Russia confirms its adherence to the principles of clean sports competition," she said.

"Over the past years Russia has done enormous work to create transparent and understandable measures to prevent doping," she said.

She said those measures included criminal prosecution for those who force someone to take banned substances.

'Devastating blow'

However, condemnation of the decision was swift and brutal.

Linda Helleland, a vice-president of WADA, said the decision to lift the ban "casts a dark shadow over the credibility of the anti-doping movement."

"I am disappointed on behalf of clean athletes and everyone who believes in clean sport," wrote Helleland, a Norwegian, who was one of only two WADA Executive Committee members to vote against.

"Today we made the wrong decision in protecting the integrity of sport and to maintain public trust. Today we failed clean athletes of the world."

The US anti-doping body USADA called the decision to reinstate the Russian anti-doping body "a devastating blow to the world's clean athletes."

"In its landmark meeting today, WADA sent one clear message to the world: we put the wishes of a small handful of sports administrators above the rights of millions of clean athletes and the dreams of billions of sports fans," USADA CEO Travis T Tygart said in a statement.