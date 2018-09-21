Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival kicked off at the new Istanbul airport on Thursday.

Teknofest Istanbul, organised by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, aims to promote and showcase Turkey’s rapid advance in technology.

The four-day fair will feature air shows, aviation demonstrations, technology competitions, seminars on cutting-edge technology, and an international entrepreneurship summit along with other activities, according to the Teknofest website.

As part of the festival, the leading Turkish defence and technology institutions and corporations such as Aselsan, Baykar, IGA, Isbak, Roketsan, TAI, Turkish Airlines, TUBITAK and TURKSAT will organise competitions in 12 different categories.