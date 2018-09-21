TÜRKİYE
Turkey's first tech fest kicks off in Istanbul
Teknofest Istanbul aims to showcase and promote Turkey’s rapid advance in technology.
A F-4 aircraft belonging to Turkish Air Forces is displayed during the 'Teknofest Istanbul' Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, Turkey on September 20, 2018. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
September 21, 2018

Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival kicked off at the new Istanbul airport on Thursday. 

Teknofest Istanbul, organised by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, aims to promote and showcase Turkey’s rapid advance in technology.

The four-day fair will feature air shows, aviation demonstrations, technology competitions, seminars on cutting-edge technology, and an international entrepreneurship summit along with other activities, according to the Teknofest website.

As part of the festival, the leading Turkish defence and technology institutions and corporations such as Aselsan, Baykar, IGA, Isbak, Roketsan, TAI, Turkish Airlines, TUBITAK and TURKSAT will organise competitions in 12 different categories.

Moreover, an international “Take-Off Istanbul” start-up summit, the “HackIstanbul 2018 Capture the Flag” contest — to gather thousands of hackers from 132 countries worldwide — and the “World Drone Cup” tournament will be held on the sidelines of the festival. 

Around 750 teams and over 2,000 competitors are expected to attend the technology competitions.

TRT World'sOsmaan Lone reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
