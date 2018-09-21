Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister-turned-hijacker-turned-premier, who was convicted and sentenced by an accountability court on corruption charges earlier this year has been released on bail.

Sharif is the only Pakistani political leader to become prime minister of the country three times and allegations of corruption have followed him throughout his political career.

His constitutional term was cut short all three times due to several reasons, as has been the fate of all of the prime ministers in the country's history.

Here's a look at the highs and the lows of his political journey:

Politics in the 1990s:

Sharif was elected prime minister for the first time in 1990. But in 1993, he was removed as prime minister by then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan over corruption allegations.

Nawaz Sharif purchased the Avenfield properties—which came back to haunt him in his latest tenure—through offshore accounts in the mid 1990s, in the period between his first and second term in office, according to the Panama Papers leaks.

Sharif's second turn as prime minister began momentously as Pakistan successfully tested nuclear weapons one year into Sharif's tenure in 1998, but that goodwill didn't last.

Just one year later he was overthrown in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf, the country’s fourth army takeover since independence in 1947.

Nawaz spent around eight years in exile in Saudi Arabia during the country's rule under military dictator-turned-president Musharraf.

Last stand?

Nawaz Sharif was elected prime minister for the third time in 2013 but his third stint in power was not smooth sailing either.

By then, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as a serious player in Pakistan's political arena.

Khan staged long sit-in in Islamabad between August and December 2014, partially paralysing a district in the capital city demanding Sharif's removal over allegations of corruption and election rigging.

During the sit-in, the PTI leader teased crowds at rallies that a “third umpire” might dismiss Sharif, a cricket metaphor widely interpreted as a suggestion that the army might intervene.

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi, who had left the Sharif's party to join the PTI in 2011, turned rogue against Khan's party claiming that the sit-in was backed by Gen (r) Shuja Pasha, a former chief of the military's powerful intelligence agency the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.