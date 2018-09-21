Turkey is working with Russia on how a dimilitarised zone inside Syria's Idlib will be set up and how terror groups will be driven out, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, he said Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, the Turkish Armed Forces, and special forces are working in coordination with Russia in the field.

His remarks came after Monday's landmark agreement between Turkey and Russia to establish a disarmament zone of 15-20 kilometers in Idlib, Syria’s last opposition stronghold, following a meeting in Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Manbij roadmap

Kalin also said that Turkey expects the Manbij roadmap with the US to be implemented as planned, with no delays.

"The Manbij roadmap is an important deal. We will stick to this and will do what is necessary."

"But, simultaneously, the US administration continuing to engage with the YPG and PYD is a source of serious concern to us," he added.