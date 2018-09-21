Reports have come to the surface that Saudi Arabia is, at the very least, severely restricting access to Palestinian communities from religious ceremonies such as Hajj and Umrah, taken place in Mecca every year.

The decision stands to affect hundreds of thousands and implicates foul play in Saudi foreign policy.

The first account from a human rights group in Lebanon cites that Saudi Arabia has banned Palestinians from Lebanon from performing Hajj this year.

The group criticised it as an obstruction of religious freedom and hinders these Palestinians' freedom of movement. While there has been no official comment, this directive affects up to 300,000 Palestinian Muslims from exercising their religious and fundamental freedoms. This move as a stand-alone is not striking. However, other reports from Jordan and the Palestinian Territories indicate possible political motives.

In Jordan, a number of sources have confirmed that Saudi Arabia has issued a ban on Palestinians holding a temporary Jordanian passport. The passport does not allow the holder access to civil services and are not considered nationals under the state law.

This is apparently done to preserve the Palestinians ‘Right to Return’ back to their homeland upon the manifestation of a peace agreement - ultimately reducing the overall Palestinian population in Jordan.

This indicates pressure on the Jordanian government to nationalise these Palestinians, thus withdrawing their Palestinian identity.

In addition, reports have emerged that Palestinians are only allowed entry to perform Hajj and Umrah if their documents are issued by the Palestinian Authority. While this may not seem like an offensive move, this puts at risk the residency status of those living in East Jerusalem.

To clarify, Palestinians in East Jerusalem have documents from both Palestinian and Israeli authorities and are recognised as East Jerusalem residents by both authorities.

An anonymous travel agent is quoted as saying, “Palestinians in Jerusalem are afraid of the repercussions of this decision. If they apply for a document issued by the PA, they are afraid their legal status and residence in Jerusalem could be put in jeopardy.”

The report continues, “It is unclear if passports issued for Palestinians in East Jerusalem by the PA will have a national number. If so, it could potentially allow Israel's interior ministry to revoke their Jerusalem residency rights and expel them as foreign nationals under the 1952 'Entry to Israel' law.”