Outside the Kuala Lumpur courthouse on Thursday, only about a hundred or so supporters of the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak gathered in solidarity for the man currently embroiled in an international financial scandal amounting to billions of dollars, large sums of which are believed to have been deposited into Najib’s personal bank accounts.

The immediate future looks bleak for Najib. Malaysian prosecutors slapped the former premier of nine years with 25 charges to date for graft and abuse of power concerning state-owned investment fund, 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prime Minister Mahathir told reporters ‘many more’ charges were linked to Najib’s case.

The atmosphere outside the courthouse was edgy, yet starkly different from the sodomy trials of former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in 1998 and 2015. Anwar's cases, which many believe to be politically motivated, brought out waves of supporters, with his incarceration sparking a nation-wide reformation movement lasting two decades.

For Najib, whose popularity has steadily plummeted over the years, no such movement is expected to appear.

The 1MDB financial scandal and a highly unpopular consumption tax cost Najib considerable loss in public support, but his power and influence took a real battering after Najib-led National Front Coalition (Barisan Nasional) suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of his former mentor, 93-year-old Mahathir Mohamed.

The significance of the electoral loss is compounded by the fact that Najib’s own party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), lost control of the government for the first time in the nation’s 61-year history.

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court summoned 64-year-old Najib on four counts of abuse of power, involving 2.3 billion ringgit ($556.23 million) in relation to the 1MDB scandal.

He was also charged with 21 counts of money laundering, in addition to another seven brought against him last July for criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

This included $681 million deposited into Najib’s personal bank account, which the US Department of Justice claims to have originated from 1MDB.

Najib, who held positions of prime minster, finance minister and 1MDB chairman, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has maintained that the funds in his bank account were donations from Saudi Arabia.

“The charges made today will give me a chance to clear my name, that I am not a thief,” he told reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur Court.

When Najib was taken into custody by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Wednesday, September 19, it marked the first time in Malaysian history that a former premier was formally arrested.

Najib claims these charges are politically motivated, brought against him by current Prime Minister Mahathir, who has reopened the 1MDB case as part of an electoral promise earlier this year.

Political analyst Ibrahim Suffian of Malaysia’ Merdeka Centre said: “What is important to note is that the legal action against Najib was part of the campaign promise of the (newly elected) Alliance of Hope coalition in the lead up to the election, one that has a backing of a major part of the public, and thus had to be seen trying to fulfil.” But the bad news is not over just yet for Najib, with rumours the Malaysian attorney-general is preparing charges against his wife,Rosmah Mansor.

The latest charges are directly following Mahathir’s visit to China last month to renegotiate several deals made by the Najib, which Mahathir claimed were lopsided and “stupid” for Najib to have signed in the first place.