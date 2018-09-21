After reaching a 10-year low in 2016, in the aftermath of a wave of Daesh and PKK attacks as well as a deadly failed coup, Turkey's tourism sector has been on the rebound during the past two years.

Around 40 million tourists are expected to visit Turkey till the end of 2018.

Dozens of hotels on Turkey’s coasts, are now also featuring segregated pools and beaches for men and women in accordance with Islamic guidelines on modesty, and are attracting families from Turkey, the Middle East and Muslim communities in the West.

The global industry for halal tourism stood at approximately $226 billion last year, according to the Halal Summit Council.

After Malaysia, Dubai and Indonesia, Turkey is the fourth most popular destination for tourists who seek halal offers.

And it is aiming to increase its share from 2 percent to 10 percent in the coming few years to become one of the top visited locations.

Ufuk Secgin, marketing director of halalbooking.com, an online platform that specialises in halal friendly hotels, spoke to TRT World ’s Money Talks about halal tourism, "In 2018, we have maintained double growth trend. Last year we saw 35,000 tourists booked halal friendly resorts in Turkey. And this year, we are aiming to increase this number to 75,000-90,000.”

“We have seen also bed capacity is increasing more and more. Hotel owners are encouraging to invest into this growing market in Turkey but also outside of Turkey such as Indonesia, Malaysia etc.” he added.

According to Secgin, customers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia or Northern African countries like Algeria and Tunisia are interested in visiting Turkey because it's a majority Muslim country. He emphasised religious heritage and history are an important factor for Muslim tourists choosing a destination.

Secgin mentioned that some hotels have converted themselves to enter the halal market.

Some Hotels have practical solutions to fit the criteria of a Muslim-friendly halal hotel: they have women use the pool in the morning hours and men use it in the evenings, according to Secgin.

Mumin Abla, a 40-year-old man who is visiting Turkey from the UK with his family, says the reason he chose Turkey is for its natural beauty and history. He told TRT World that another main reason is that people can enjoy easy access to halal foods in any part of the country.

Another tourist Mohamed Omar, an Egyptian who lives in Ireland, told TRT World that he prefers halal tourism options.

He added that, "When you go to any Western country, you face some issues ranging from the bathrooms to the kind of food on offer. You know there are so many restaurants in Western countries that prepare food with pork and other haram stuff.”