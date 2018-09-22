Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in the battle for Sky after offering around $39 billion (30 billion pounds) for the British broadcaster in a rare auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group.

US cable giant Comcast bid $22.59 a share for control of London-listed Sky during the auction, bettering a $20.49 a share offer by Fox, the Takeover Panel said in a statement shortly after final bids were made on Saturday.

Comcast's final offer was significantly higher than its bid going into the auction of $19.28 and compares with Sky's closing share price of $20.72 on Friday.

The quick-fire auction marks a dramatic climax to a protracted transatlantic bidding battle that has waged ever since February, when cable giant Comcast gate-crashed Fox's takeover of Sky.

Sky’s independent directors recommended that investors back Comcast’s offer.