Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he has no concern over Egypt striker Mohamed Salah’s form ahead of Saturday’s match against Southampton.

Salah has not scored in his last three Liverpool outings and some observers have suggested he looks short of full fitness and sharpness.

The former AS Roma forward has scored twice in five games — just one fewer than at this stage last season.

“Wow, that’s a crisis,” joked Klopp who went on to outline his satisfaction with Salah’s contributions to what has been a 100 percent start to the campaign for Liverpool.

“On the defensive side the last two games he was outstanding, perfect, and it is so important in these games especially — so that says everything about him: that he is really ready to work for the team in these moments.

“It is a completely normal situation for an offensive player that they have times when they don’t score. But he is still a threat, has fantastic situations in both games and he is in a good shape,” said Klopp.

Salah suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid which hampered him during the World Cup and he is still wearing some strapping around the area.

“The most important thing is physically he is in a very good shape, which helps,” said Klopp.