Turkey is eager to use local currencies in bilateral trade deals to counter efforts by the US, Turkey’s foreign minister said late Friday

"We are so keen actually to use local currencies in our bilateral trade, not only between Turkey and Venezuela, but also between Turkey and other countries," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference in Caracas with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.

Cavusoglu added that since the US administration has been using the dollar as a tool to attack other countries’ economies, many countries have been trying to use local currencies in trade.

He added that Turkey is not against the currency of any country, but currencies should not be used as instruments to attack other nations' economies.

Cavusoglu said Turkey became a target recently which is why it experienced fluctuations in its currency.

"But we have been standing very strong and taking all measures to make our economy more stable," he said.

Regarding Turkish-Venezuelan relations, Cavusoglu said Turkey and Venezuela’s presidents are "like brothers".

"Venezuela has been passing through a critical period, and we are doing our best to support it," he said.