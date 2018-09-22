POLITICS
Istanbul Coffee Festival honours the brewtiful bean
This year, one of Europe's biggest annual international coffee festivals paid homage to the bean which has captured the mind and souls of millions around the world.
in the past 500 years, people around the world have developed their own way to drink coffee. / AP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 22, 2018

Coffee is first reported to have been drunk in the Middle East. 

But in the past 500 years, people around the world have developed their own way to drink coffee.

This year, one of Europe's biggest annual international coffee festivals paid homage to the bean which has captured the mind and souls of millions around the world.

TRT World's Nazli Yilmaz visited the festival to explore all that that it has to offer.

