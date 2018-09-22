September 22, 2018
At least one Palestinian has been killed and dozens injured during the weekly protest against Israel's occupation of the besieged strip.
On Friday, hundreds of Palestinians took part in the protest along the border with Israel.
They're demanding their right to return to their homes and land in the illegally-occupied territories.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began in March.
SOURCE:TRT World