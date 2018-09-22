Divers rescued a man on Saturday as they searched for survivors from the wreck of an overcrowded Tanzanian ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria on Thursday, killing at least 207 people.

Four navy divers resumed the search operation inside the sunken MV Nyerere early on Saturday after hearing sounds that suggested signs of life.

They pulled a man out of the overturned ship and he was rushed to hospital, a witness said.

His condition was not immediately known.

Tulanana Bohela has the latest.

Bodies continued to float to the surface around the vessel, which initial estimates suggested was carrying more than 300 people, and state broadcaster TBC had earlier said the death toll had reached 183.

Works, Transport and Communication Minister Isack Kamwelwe said the government was sending sophisticated equipment to aid the rescue effort.

"This equipment will increase efficiency in the rescue operation and we will continue with the search until we are satisfied that we have rescued everyone," Kamwelwe said.

Relatives of the deceased had started to identify the bodies of their loved ones, he said.

The ferry sank on Thursday evening just a few metres from the dock on Ukerewe, the lake's biggest island.

On Friday President John Magufuli ordered the arrest of those responsible for the sinking.