Maldivians will cast their votes on Sunday for the third multiparty presidential election since 2008 to shape the future of the country.

The Maldives is best known as a luxury holiday destination, attracting nearly 1.4 million foreigners in 2017.

Because of its geographic location, it’s been a battlefield for influence between India and China.

Here are the key things you need to know about the election.

How does their electoral system work?

The Maldives elects on the national level a head of the state and a legislature.

The president is elected by an absolute majority vote through a two-round system to serve a five-year term.

The members of the assembly (Majlis) are elected directly again for a five-year term from 85 single-member constituencies.

There are about 240,000 registered voters of the country’s 417,492 population. The turnout was 90 percent in the second round of the presidential election in 2013.

Who are the major players?

Abdulla Yameen, the incumbent president, is seeking a second term in office. He came to power in the 2013 election as the candidate of the Progressive Party of Maldives, also known as the PPM. The 59-year-old has been accused of ruling the country with an iron fist.

Yameen has been challenged by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, an opposition figure and joint candidate for the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

The MDP leads an opposition bloc formed by the MDP, the Jumhoree Party, the Adalath Party, and a small faction of the PPM.

Mohamed Nasheed, an exiled opposition figure, defeated in the run-off in 2013, withdrew his candidacy after being barred from running. He was convicted of terrorism in 2015 in a trial widely viewed as politically motivated.

Political backgroundThe Maldives abolished the 812-year-old sultanate in 1953 in favor of a republic under British rule. In 1965, it gained independence from the United Kingdom.

Maumoon Abdul Gayoom came to power in 1978 through a public referendum. He introduced democracy in 2008 after a public revolt saw the burning down of police stations and government vehicles over the killing of a man in government custody.

However, Gayoom was defeated by Mohamed Nasheed in the country's first democratic election the same year.

Nasheed stepped down in 2012 following similar nationwide protests, and later said that the protests were instigated by Gayoom.

The current President Abdulla Yameen is the half brother of Gayoom and he served in Gayoom’s cabinet as a trade minister and as employment minister.

Yameen became a candidate in the 2013 election, in which Nasheed won the race in the first round. But Maldives’ top legal body, the Supreme Court, nullified the result. Yameen came out on top in a run-off with a narrow margin of 6,000 votes.