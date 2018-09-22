India's decision to cancel rare talks with Islamabad was disappointing and "arrogant", Imran Khan said on Saturday, one day after New Delhi accused Pakistan's prime minister of harbouring an "evil agenda".

India pulled the plug on a meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart set for next week on the sidelines of a major United Nations conference, just one day after saying it would go ahead.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi blamed the about-face on recent actions that had revealed Pakistan's "evil agenda" and the "true face" of Khan, who hit back on Twitter on Saturday.

"Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue," he wrote.

"However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."

New Delhi said it cancelled the talks after the "latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan-based entities" and the recent release of a series of Pakistani postage stamps "glorifying a terrorist and terrorism".

India did not specify which killings it was referring to in its statement, but earlier this week, an Indian border guard in the disputed territory of Kashmir was killed and his body mutilated.