Anti-gentrification groups from across Europe joined hundreds of Portuguese activists on Saturday in a rally against soaring rent prices in Lisbon as the city experiences the biggest tourism boom in its history.

"The housing market in Portugal is focused on foreign purchasing power," Rita Silva, one of the protest organisers, said. "This is not a xenophobic view but a concern with those who have lived here for many years and are now at risk of losing everything."

Lisbon's tourism boom has made headlines abroad, but it has also been heavily criticised by locals who say they are being pushed out of their city as private developers transform houses into hotels and luxury flats. Numerous other cities across the continent have experienced similar problems, including Berlin, Paris and London.

Made for rich people