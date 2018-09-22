WORLD
2 MIN READ
People in Portugal protest rent hikes
Locals say they are being pushed out of the country's capital Lisbon as private developers transform houses into hotels and luxury flats.
People in Portugal protest rent hikes
People protest against evictions and rising rent prices in central Lisbon, Portugal. September 22, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 22, 2018

Anti-gentrification groups from across Europe joined hundreds of Portuguese activists on Saturday in a rally against soaring rent prices in Lisbon as the city experiences the biggest tourism boom in its history.

"The housing market in Portugal is focused on foreign purchasing power," Rita Silva, one of the protest organisers, said. "This is not a xenophobic view but a concern with those who have lived here for many years and are now at risk of losing everything."

Lisbon's tourism boom has made headlines abroad, but it has also been heavily criticised by locals who say they are being pushed out of their city as private developers transform houses into hotels and luxury flats. Numerous other cities across the continent have experienced similar problems, including Berlin, Paris and London.

Made for rich people

RECOMMENDED

Portuguese house prices rose 11 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, National Statistics Institute data showed on Friday, taking them to new highs in a run-up in house prices that began in 2014.

Tourist accommodation already accounts for at least 34 percent of houses in the city centre, according to an article published by Jornal de Negocios last week.

"The cities are built for rich people, and there are fewer and fewer spaces for people without a lot of money," said a spokesman for European Action Coalition, one of the largest groups fighting for housing rights in Europe. "The fight of the people in Lisbon is also our fight."

It was the first demonstration in Portugal for housing rights since 2007, when the country was on the edge of a severe economic and debt crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood