Turkey is using 65 percent Turkish products in its defence operations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday at an event at Istanbul's new airport, which is due to officially open next month.

Speaking at 'Teknofest Istanbul', the first aerospace and technology exhibition, Erdogan said Turkey would have faced enormous challenges during operations in home and abroad "if we had not reached this level” in the defence industry.

Turkey is now meeting "65 percent of its defence industry needs," Erdogan said.

He also said the achievement was only possible by transforming Turkey into a tech-producing country.

Not just a user