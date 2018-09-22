Police in the Maldives said they raided the main campaign office of the opposition presidential candidate on Saturday, the eve of an election viewed as a referendum on whether democracy will survive in the country.

The move was viewed by critics as a sign of a government crackdown against the opposition that has raised fears that Sunday’s election may be rigged to favour President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s party.

Police spokesman Ahmed Shifan told The Associated Press that police raided Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s campaign office late Saturday and that the raid was ongoing. He said police would share details of the raid after it was over.

Shauna Aminath, a spokeswoman for the opposition, said police were “not letting us go inside. They have not told what is happening.”

“No court warrant was produced. Police raided the building unlawfully, citing reports of illegal activity,” Aminath said, adding that Solih was not in the building at the time of the raid.

Earlier Saturday, the Indian Ocean archipelago nation’s election chief, Ahmed Shareef, said that all measures had been taken to hold the election in a free and fair manner and without violence.

“So far, we have facilitated whatever the opposition candidate requested, within the regulations and laws permitting us,” Shareef told reporters. “I don’t think he could give any concrete reason to call it unfair.”

Still, opposition activists voiced their concerns.

“There is no democracy in the Maldives — democracy has vanished under President Yameen,” said Adam Ahmed, a 58-year-old opposition activist.

He said a second term for the incumbent could mean an end to an “already withering” democracy, as many voters wanted to see a change of government.