Volkswagen’s Porsche will stop offering diesel versions of its cars, the unit’s chief executive told a weekly newspaper, responding to ever tougher requirements to curb CO2 emissions.

“There won’t be any more diesel cars from Porsche in the future,” Oliver Blume told Bild am Sonntag in an interview.

“We have never developed and produced diesel engines ourselves. Still, Porsche’s image has suffered. The diesel crisis has caused us a lot of trouble.”

Porsche has sold diesel versions of its cars for nearly a decade, Bild am Sonntag said.