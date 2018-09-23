Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev were in top form in Chicago on Saturday as Team Europe continued to batter Team World in the Laver Cup.

Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, dispatched Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 6-3 to earn two points while Alexander Zverev beat John Isner 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 10-7 (10-point tie-break) to extend the European lead to 7-5.

Despite the occasional flash of brilliance from Kyrgios, he was no match for Federer in the first set as the Swiss champion barely broke sweat to take it 6-3 after just 32 minutes.

Federer kept up the pressure to break in the first game of the second set and continued to dominate from every area of the court.

Team World's frustration came to the boil with some vintage grumbling at the chair umpire from captain John McEnroe and Kyrgios over a disputed line call.

Meanwhile, Federer kept his cool and cruised to an impressive victory after little more than an hour on court.

But there was disappointment with world number 3 Novak Djokovic who was no match for Kevin Anderson.

The match ended 7-6, 5-7, 10-6.