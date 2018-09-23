Divers rescued a man from the wreck of an overcrowded Tanzanian ferry on Saturday, two days after it capsized on Lake Victoria killing at least 224 people.

Bodies continued to float to the surface around the vessel, which initial estimates suggested had been carrying more than 300 people.

State broadcaster TBC said late on Saturday the death toll had reached 223 and Tanzanian authorities later said the toll stands at 224.

Four navy divers resumed their search inside the sunken MV Nyerere early on Saturday after hearing sounds that suggested signs of life.

They pulled one man out of the overturned ship and he was rushed to hospital, a witness said.

His condition was not immediately known.

TRT World spoke to Tanzanian journalist Tulanana Bohela.

On Friday, President John Magufuli ordered the arrest of those responsible for the sinking.

Dozens of relatives stood crying by the shoreline as they waited for information on their loved ones.