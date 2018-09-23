TÜRKİYE
Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival concludes
Teknofest Istanbul, aimed at promoting and showcasing Turkey's rapid advance in technology, has come to an end after four days.
Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform a demonstration flight on the fourth and last day of the 'Teknofest Istanbul' Aerospace and Technology Festival on September 23, 2018. / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
September 23, 2018

Turkey has wrapped-up its first aerospace and technology festival in what is described as a showcase of Turkey's rapid technological advancements. 

Teknofest, which opened on Thursday, features air shows, aviation demonstrations, technology competitions, seminars on cutting-edge technology, and an international entrepreneurship summit, along with other activities. 

One of the highlights at the event was the world drone cup.

TRT World'sUsmaan Lone reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
