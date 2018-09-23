September 23, 2018
Turkey has wrapped-up its first aerospace and technology festival in what is described as a showcase of Turkey's rapid technological advancements.
Teknofest, which opened on Thursday, features air shows, aviation demonstrations, technology competitions, seminars on cutting-edge technology, and an international entrepreneurship summit, along with other activities.
One of the highlights at the event was the world drone cup.
TRT World'sUsmaan Lone reports.
SOURCE:TRT World