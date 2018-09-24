Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey would continue to increase the number of safe zones within Syria to include the east of the Euphrates River.

In his address to Turkish and Muslim communities in New York, organised by Turkish American National Steering Committee, Erdogan said Turkey’s struggle will continue until the terror threat against it ends and it would eradicate terror gangs that aim at Syria’s future.

"We will not abandon Jerusalem, our first Qıblah [Islamic direction of prayer] to invaders and those who perform state terror on Palestinians," Erdogan said.

He also criticised the UN Security Council for serving the interests of “certain powers” rather than working to ensure global peace and stability.

Erdogan arrived in New York on Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly's 73rd session.

In his address to the session on Tuesday, Erdogan is due to highlight the longstanding Syrian crisis, among other issues.