Daesh on Sunday released a video of three men in a vehicle who it said were on their way to carry out an attack on an Iranian military parade.

The attack killed at least 25 people almost half of them members of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

Two of the men spoke in Arabic about jihad, while the third spoke in Farsi suggesting they were targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards, according to the recording, released after Saturday's assault on the Guards in the Iranian city of Ahvaz.

A man wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with what appears to be a Revolutionary Guard logo discussed the impending attack in Farsi in the video. "We are Muslims, they are kafirs (non-believers)," the man says. He adds: "We will destroy them with a strong and guerrilla-style attack, inshallah (God willing)."

70 people were also wounded in the attack which targeted a viewing stand where Iranian officials had gathered in the city of Ahvaz to watch an annual event marking the start of Iran's 1980-88 war with Iraq, state television said.

Revenge

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards vowed to exact "deadly and unforgettable" vengeance for the attack with Tehran still accusing Gulf Arab states of backing the gunmen.

Saturday's assault, one of the worst ever against the most powerful force of Iran, struck a blow at its security establishment at a time when the United States and its Gulf allies are working to isolate Tehran.

"Considering (the Guards') full knowledge about the centres of deployment of the criminal terrorists' leaders ..., they will face a deadly and unforgettable vengeance in the near future," the Guards said in a statement carried by state media.

Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Ethnic Arab

Ahvaz National Resistance, an Iranian ethnic Arab opposition movement which seeks a separate state in oil-rich Khuzestan province, also claimed responsibility for the attack.

There has been a blizzard of furious statements from top Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, accusing Iran's adversaries the United States and Gulf states of provoking the bloodshed and threatening a tough response.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, rejected Rouhani's accusations.

"He's got the Iranian people ... protesting, every ounce of money that goes into Iran goes into his military, he has oppressed his people for a long time and he needs to look at his own base to figure out where that's coming from," she said.