Turkish police arrested 21 suspects in Istanbul for their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group allegedly behind a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Police arrested the suspects during anti-terror raids at 54 locations in 24 districts of the city, sources said.

Sources had spoken on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The suspects are accused of using the organisation’s encrypted messaging application ByLock and being involved in training activities of the organisation.