Russia announced on Monday that it will supply the Syrian government with modern S-300 missile defence systems following last week's downing of a Russian plane by Syria, that send regional tensions over the war-torn country soaring.

The Russian military aircraft was downed by Syrian regime missile defence systems, killing all 15 people on board.

Russia laid the blame squarely on Israel, saying that its fighter jets had pushed the Russian plane into the line of Syria's fire.

Shortly before the downing, Israeli strikes had hit targets inside Syria, reportedly preventing an arms shipment going to Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Russia launched its campaign in Syria to support the Assad regime in 2015 and though the involvement turned the tide of war in favor of regime forces, Moscow has since played a careful balancing act, maintaining good ties both with Iran and Israel.

For its part, Israel is wary of Iran's growing influence in Syria, bringing its archenemy closer to its borders.

Last week's downing has put Russia's relationship with Israel to a test.

President Vladimir Putin struck a reconciliatory note, blaming the downing on a "chain of tragic, fatal circumstances."

But the Russian military came out on Sunday, renewing the accusations against Israel.

Russian officials said Syria's outdated S-200 systems weren't sophisticated enough to identify the Russian plane as a friendly one.

Monday's statement from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia will send the newer S-300 missile defence systems to Syria within the next two weeks.