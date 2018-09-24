I avoid watching Pakistani entertainment channels offering run of-the mill soap operas featuring glamorised middle class lives.

Many of my generation—which grew up on socially-engaged teleplays produced by the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV)—remain dismissive of the present crop of soap operas dominating the small screen, and nostalgically recalls the 'the golden age' of 1970s and1980s Pakistani television.

However, I had a rude awakening back in 2012 while having hair cut at a barber shop in my home town of Sargodha in the Punjabi heartland. The barber had his eyes half-glued to the TV screen while trimming my hair. Afraid that he might hurt me with his pair of scissors, I politely reprimanded him for not paying heed to his work.

“Sorry, I missed IIshq-e-Memnu (Forbidden Love) episode last night. I do not want to miss its repeat broadcast”, he replied with a sheepish grin to justify his inattention.

A few weeks following this conversation, I started finding the mention of Ishq-e-Mamnoon not merely in dinner table chit-chat but the play had penetrated news headlines too.

While Pakistani production houses were demonstrating against Ishq-e-Mamnoon, television audiences had gone crazy for the play - pioneering an era of Turkish drama on Pakistani TV networks.

Ishq-e-Mamnoon was atop the TRP charts (ratings) issued by audience measurement agencies. However, to understand the soap opera'sphenomenal popularity in Pakistan, a brief curtain-raiser is required.

A brief history

The 1970s and 1980s are generally referred to as the heydays of TV drama in Pakistan. “Indians are good at film-making, we are good at TV drama,” was a common refrain during this era. To such an extent, that the word for TV serials in Pakistan became simply referred to as 'drama'.

PTV's 'dramas' spread far and wide in Asia and among PTV's clients one would find Channel 4 (UK), International Television (Canada), and Third World Broadcasting (USA).

When commercial TV channels began to stream into Pakistani houses from 2003-04 onwards, there was a dearth of entertainment content. Moreover, commercial TV channels wanted to offer something unlike PTV.

Meanwhile, Indian soap operas on Star Plus had won huge audiences in Pakistan. Consequently, not only did Pakistani channels start airing imported Indian soaps, Indian soap opera also became a ‘best drama practice’ worth emulating.

This situation provided an opening for Turkish soap operas in 2012. The pioneering play, Ishq-e-Memnu (Turkish name), also introduced an economic dimension to the debate.

For the TV channels the Turkish soap opera was a cheaper option. At the time, one episode of a Turkish drama would cost a Pakistani TV station around $2,500-$4000 to broadcast while the production of a Pakistani show could run as much as, and even over, $10,000 per episode.

Today the costs have changed a bit, but it is still cheaper to buy a Turkish TV serial today.

Turkish soaps garnered good ratings in a short amount of time, thus all the major channels abruptly began to switch to foreign content.

Turkish soaps replaced Indian soaps, a fact lamented in 2012 by the Times of India, India’s largest English language daily.