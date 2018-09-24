Staff at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in Gaza have gone on strike paralysing the impoverished region.

The agency has cut more than 965 jobs according to local workers affected by the cuts.

Jaber Thabit, part of UNRWA psychological healthcare staff, speaking to TRT World called the cuts "arbitrary and has no justification".

The fear amongst many of the local staff that have been affected by the cuts in the impoverished Gaza Strip goes beyond their precarious financial situation.

"I have worked 15 years in the agency. I have 10 children. It is a big family. Our economic situation is so bad," said Sami Nasir speaking to TRT World who had his wage cut in half.

"We are afraid that this cut could be a start of other procedures against Palestinians refugees."

What next for the beleaguered agency?

America has blown a massive hole in the UNRWA budget. The agency as a result has resorted to online crowdsourcing for funds, the only UN agency known to be resorting to this method to fund its activities.

In January of this year the Trump administration froze some $300 million of its $365 million in aid to the Agency.

Finally, this September, the totality of US contributions were cut leaving millions of Palestinian refugees in the lurch.

The UNRWA began the year with a deficit owing to American actions.