Gaza employees of the UN Palestinian refugee agency on Monday suspended services for a day to protest pay cuts and dismissals.

Schools, clinics, and food distributions were halted as UN's Relief and Works Agency's (or UNRWA) 13,000 Palestinian employees in blockaded Gaza went on a one-day strike.

The protesters threatened "harsher" protests if the agency didn't rescind cuts by Thursday.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

"The decision of UNRWA of dismissing its staff is an arbitrary one and has no justification. This decision has widely affected our life," Jaber Thabit , a UNRWA psychological healthcare staff said.

"A large number of people will be jobless. We call on the administration of UNRWA to revoke this unjust decision."

TRT World 's Aadel Haleem has more from Amman in Jordan.

Far-reaching effects

For the past seven decades, the UN agency UNRWA has supported more than five million Palestinian refugees in both Palestine and neighbouring Jordan.