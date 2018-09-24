Google is marking its 20th anniversary with an event in San Francisco on Monday devoted to the future of online search, and promising a few surprise announcements.

The company has grown, with the passage of time, from simply a better way to explore the internet to a search engine so woven into daily life its name has become a verb.

It is now part of the most popular and best-performing tech companies in the US called the FAANG (Facebook, Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google) group and was also listed in 2018 as the third largest company in the world in terms of market value at $766.4 billion.

Google was launched in September 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin – two Stanford University students – in a garage rented in the Northern California city of Menlo Park.

The name is a play on the mathematical term "googol," which refers to the number one followed by 100 zeros.

Google reportedly ran for a while on computer servers at Stanford, where a version of the search engine had once been tested.

Here's a look at the evolution of the Google search engine's homepage during the past two decades:

Diversification of services

In August 2004, Google went public on the stock market with shares priced at $85.