WORLD
1 MIN READ
Train between Hong Kong and China launches amid criticism
Critics say the multi-billion-dollar project might give away part of the city's territory to Beijing.
Train between Hong Kong and China launches amid criticism
A G79 Fuxing bullet train, the first high-speed train service from Beijing West station to Hong Kong West Kowloon station following the opening of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, leaves the Beijing West Station in Beijing, China, September 23, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 24, 2018

A new link connecting Hong Kong to China's National High-Speed Rail Network began operating on Sunday. The project has been marred by delays, cost overruns, and controversy over joint-checkpoint arrangements with the mainland. 

Chinese security has been stationed in semi-autonomous Hong Kong for the first time at the harbour front West Kowloon rail terminus, as part of a new "special port area" that is subject to mainland law.

Despite fears over passenger safety in the mainland zones, hundreds gathered at the terminus, with the first train leaving for the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen at 7:00 am (2300 GMT Saturday).

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood