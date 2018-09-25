POLITICS
India's 'manual scavengers' pay with their lives
While new sanitation is being installed around India, some sewage workers are said to be paying with their lives.
A labourer in India cleans a sewrage drain. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 25, 2018

Ever since he came to power, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's has been championing a Clean India Initiative. 

But while new sanitation is being installed around the country, some sewage workers are said to be paying with their lives. 

'Manual scavenging' or the practice of people cleaning dry toilets with their hands has been banned since 1993. 

And by law, the government has to provide job opportunities for those who used to do this work. 

RECOMMENDED

But conservative estimates say more than a million people still make their livelihoods this way.

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports from New Delhi.

SOURCE:TRT World
