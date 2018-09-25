TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Property demand in Turkey remains popular with foreigners
Property investors have been flocking to Turkey in a bid to grab houses and apartments following lira's steady decline against the dollar and euro.
Property demand in Turkey remains popular with foreigners
Residential property sales in Turkey to foreigners more than doubled in August compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported Wednesday. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
September 25, 2018

The Iranian currency the Rial is losing value because of growing political instability and US threats of economic sanctions.

Now, those Iranians who can afford to, are looking to invest their capital abroad. 

And for many, Turkey is an increasingly popular choice.

But it's not just Iranians rushing to buy properties in Turkey.

Iraqis, Saudis, Russians and many others are showing great interest too.

RECOMMENDED

And according to government records, in August this year, foreigners purchased 130% more properties compared to the same period last year.

But there's also a potential downside.

The increased foreign demand for properties may result in higher property prices for domestic investors.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo