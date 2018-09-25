WORLD
2 MIN READ
WHO extremely concerned about "perfect storm" for Ebola in DRC
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.
WHO extremely concerned about "perfect storm" for Ebola in DRC
In this photo taken Sunday, Sept 9, 2018, Kasereka Mulanda, 24, is seen talking with his wife who is suffering from the Ebola virus in an isolation area in Beni, Eastern Congo. The current Ebola outbreak in northeastern Congo has become a testing ground with one aid group for the first time treating confirmed Ebola victims in individual biosecure units used in emergencies involving highly infectious diseases. / AP
Emre İrenEmre İren
September 25, 2018

The emergencies chief for the World Health Organization says insecurity, public defiance about vaccinations and political jockeying could create a "perfect storm" leading Congo's latest Ebola outbreak to spread.

Dr Peter Salama says the response is at a "critical juncture" in eastern North Kivu province, where the outbreak was declared nearly two months ago. 

Health officials have counted 150 confirmed and probable cases, including over 100 deaths.

He told reporters Tuesday that overall trends in the Ebola response have been positive. 

RECOMMENDED

But insecurity and deadly violence caused by armed militia groups, public fears about treatment options and politicians fanning those fears ahead of elections have presented challenges.

Salama said such factors "may be coming together over the next weeks to months to create a potential perfect storm."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired