Morocco's Minister of Youth and Sports Rachid Talbi Alami is facing backlash after making anti-Turkey remarks during a party congress in Marrakesh.

Alami, a leader in the National Rally of Independents Party and a member of the country's governing coalition, made the offensive remarks during the opening ceremony of Summer University in Marrakesh on Saturday.

He alleged that Morocco's Justice and Development Party (PJD), that leads the governing coalition, was imitating the Turkish model, which he described as a "failure."

Alami's comments drew criticism from PJD members urging him to resign.

“Minister Alami must submit his resignation to the government, and his party must withdraw from governance,” Abdelaziz Aftati, a PJD member told Anadolu Agency.

“I am surprised to the fact that a cabinet member is criticising his prime minister, alleging that he follows the model of a foreign country. That comment is in itself an interference in the sovereign affairs of a country friendly to Morocco.