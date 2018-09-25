Tunisia, the only country to achieve democratic success in the so-called Arab Spring after protests toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, has been facing mounting political tension during the past few months.

Nine cabinets have failed since 2011 to find a solution to the country’s economic problems, including high inflation and unemployment.

And lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also growing impatient.

Governing Nidaa Tounes suspends PM's membership

Tunisia’s governing Nidaa Tounes party said on Friday it had frozen the prime minister’s membership in the latest escalation in a row between the prime minister and the president’s son.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said in May that the president’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi, had destroyed the governing Nidaa Tounes party and that the crisis in the party has affected state institutions.

The president’s son, who is a leader of the Nidaa Tounes, had called for the prime minister’s dismissal because of his government’s failure to revive the economy. His call was supported by the powerful UGTT union, which has rejected economic reforms proposed by the prime minister.

MPs resign amid rising tension

Two weeks ago, eight members from Nidaa Tunis resigned to join a new coalition called the National Coalition, which supports Chahed’s government.

There are 217 seats in Tunisia's Parliament with eight blocs and Ennahda has been at the top with 69 seats, surpassing the governing Nidaa Tunis.

Composed at the start of 33 deputies, the new parliamentary bloc now includes 43 deputies. However, more members of parliament are expected to join their bloc, which may cause a shift in power in the parliament.